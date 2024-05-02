Reviewing Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $30.38 million 1.39 $5.93 million $1.94 7.02 Banc of California $1.97 billion 1.11 -$1.90 billion ($3.33) -4.18

First Resource Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banc of California. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Resource Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

86.9% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Resource Bancorp and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 5 1 0 2.17

Banc of California has a consensus price target of $16.64, indicating a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 18.40% N/A N/A Banc of California -29.10% 2.25% 0.19%

Summary

Banc of California beats First Resource Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides personal financial statements; credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer of funds, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, signature guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, e-statements, and stop payments, as well as telephone, messaging and text, online, and mobile banking services. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

