Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of EVGN opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.