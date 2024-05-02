Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EVGN opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

