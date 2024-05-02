Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.05-$0.11 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.050-0.110 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ARLO opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.86. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $665,444.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 604,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $665,444.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 604,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,386 shares of company stock worth $3,658,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

