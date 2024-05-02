Gen Digital (GEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Gen Digital to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 47.34% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.80 million. On average, analysts expect Gen Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GEN opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Gen Digital has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

