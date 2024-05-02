Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $36.60

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26. The stock has a market cap of $881.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

