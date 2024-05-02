Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $36.60

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26. The stock has a market cap of $881.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.07.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
