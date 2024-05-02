Neil Manser Acquires 80 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Neil Manser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($186.91).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Neil Manser purchased 78 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($188.12).

On Tuesday, February 27th, Neil Manser acquired 93 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($189.25).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 8.31. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.02). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 181.96.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.36) to GBX 219 ($2.75) in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.