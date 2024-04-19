Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

