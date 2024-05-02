Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.43. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.