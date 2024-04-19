Capital Analysts LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

