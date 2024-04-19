TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,752 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.