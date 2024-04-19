Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after buying an additional 287,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,672,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after buying an additional 184,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.