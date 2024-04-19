Capital Analysts LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

