Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BSJR opened at $21.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

