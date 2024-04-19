Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

BSCV stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

