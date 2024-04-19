Capital Analysts LLC Buys 883 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

