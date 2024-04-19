Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Atrion stock opened at $385.70 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $670.00. The stock has a market cap of $678.83 million, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.24.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

