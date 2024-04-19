Capital Analysts LLC Sells 325 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

TD stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

