Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

DSI opened at $95.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $76.12 and a 12-month high of $101.23. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

