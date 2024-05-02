Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Insider Pascal Schweitzer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $976,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pascal Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $843,660.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.72.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,915,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

