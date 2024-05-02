AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Hedi Tlili Sells 4,634 Shares of Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $145.34 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $89,855,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 142,623 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

