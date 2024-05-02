BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $101,992.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Kevin Lawrence sold 1,529 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $134,552.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $643,456.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in BancFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BancFirst by 32.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

