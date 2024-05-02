Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) CEO Sells $3,745,151.52 in Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $82.84 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

