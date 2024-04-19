Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.26 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $30.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

