Capital Analysts LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $670,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $95.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.84. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

