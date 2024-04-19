CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $69.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.94.

NYSE CF opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

