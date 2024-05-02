Analyzing Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) & Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) and Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied UV and Richelieu Hardware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $40.72 million 0.06 -$13.20 million ($157.25) 0.00 Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A $2.47 11.47

Richelieu Hardware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied UV. Applied UV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richelieu Hardware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -32.43% -68.53% -19.14% Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Applied UV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Richelieu Hardware shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Applied UV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Applied UV and Richelieu Hardware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A Richelieu Hardware 0 1 0 0 2.00

Richelieu Hardware has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.14%. Given Richelieu Hardware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Richelieu Hardware is more favorable than Applied UV.

Summary

Richelieu Hardware beats Applied UV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. It serves healthcare, commercial and public venue, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery markets. Applied UV, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories. It manufactures veneer sheets and edge banding products; various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry; and custom products. The company serves kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing, and office furniture manufacturers; door and window manufacturers; residential and commercial woodworkers; and hardware retailers, such as renovation superstores. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

