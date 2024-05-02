Head-To-Head Comparison: Salon.com (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Salon.com (OTCMKTS:SLNM – Get Free Report) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Salon.com and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon.com 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 2 0 4 0 2.33

TechTarget has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of Salon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Salon.com and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon.com N/A N/A N/A TechTarget 1.94% 8.53% 2.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salon.com and TechTarget’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TechTarget $229.96 million 3.53 $4.46 million $0.16 177.82

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Salon.com.

Summary

TechTarget beats Salon.com on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salon.com

Salon.com, LLC, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science. Salon.com, LLC was founded in 1995 and is based in San Francisco, California. As of November 8, 2023, Salon.com, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Find.co.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

