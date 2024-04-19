Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

