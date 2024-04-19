Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

