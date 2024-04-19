TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after buying an additional 1,685,412 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after buying an additional 1,394,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

