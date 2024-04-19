TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $234,000 Investment in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.20% of VanEck CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

