Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 229,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,275,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,676,000 after buying an additional 128,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 644,428 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

