Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Everbridge worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Everbridge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Everbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. William Blair lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

