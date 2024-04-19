Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,579 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Hayward worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAYW

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,176.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.