Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TAN opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $78.27.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.