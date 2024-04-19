Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BKE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.