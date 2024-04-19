Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.09 million, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

