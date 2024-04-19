Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,180 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,151,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,360,000 after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

PTC opened at $175.70 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.62 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

