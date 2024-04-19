Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

