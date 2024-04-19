Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,162.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,253.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,136.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $686.08 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.45.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

