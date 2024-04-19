IFG Group (LON:IFP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $193.00

Shares of IFG Group plc (LON:IFP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 193 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 193 ($2.40). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.40), with a volume of 270,874 shares traded.
IFG Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £203.43 million and a P/E ratio of -214.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.
IFG Group Company Profile
IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.
