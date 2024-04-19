Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $160.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.97.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

