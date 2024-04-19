Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of GATX worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,697,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GATX by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,956,000 after purchasing an additional 82,608 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.65.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

