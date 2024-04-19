International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7,457.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

KBE stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

