Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 13,907 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

