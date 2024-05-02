FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TechnipFMC plc Issued By Griffin Securities (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

NYSE FTI opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

