Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Lowered by Zacks Research

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 144.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 666,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

