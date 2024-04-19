Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after buying an additional 429,532 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,345,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,341,000 after buying an additional 1,376,905 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 292,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 268,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Barry R. Nearhos purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry R. Nearhos bought 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares worth $103,685. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

