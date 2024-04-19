International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2,990.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

