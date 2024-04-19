Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $105.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.74 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.